Thiruvananthapuram corporation to hold adalat for redressing complaints

The city corporation will hold an adalat at its main office on Thursday to settle various disputes.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar. (File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation will hold an adalat at its main office on Thursday to settle various disputes. The adalat which will deal with complaints relating to building permits, occupancy certificates, revenue and health, will begin at 10am. The distribution of tokens would begin from 9am. In order to facilitate the complainants, the civic body has opened four counters at the office. 

Mayor K Sreekumar said that complaints relating to building permits of houses below 1500 sqft would be given priority. The Mayor’s office has received around 250 complaints in this regard so far. He also said that complaints that were not resolved in the previous adalats would also be taken up this time. The Mayor further stated that heads of all standing committees would go through the complaints.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the Mayor’s office informed that the complaints received till January 25 will be considered in the upcoming adalat and the complaints received after the stipulated date would be settled through the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell and future adalats.

Heads of various departments have been directed to be available during the session with records of the complainants. The release said that the majority of the complaints received for the adalats are related to town planning.

