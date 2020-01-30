Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water supply in Thiruvananthapuram to be hit for three days from Saturday

The fourth and last phase of the renovation works at the water treatment plants (WTPs) of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara is set to start.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the fourth and last phase of the renovation works at the water treatment plants (WTPs) of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara set to start on Saturday afternoon, water supply across the city will be affected for three days.

The renovation works of the 74 MLD water tank will last till early in the morning on Sunday and the functioning of the 86 MLD plant will have to be halted till 6 am the same day. The water connections are expected to be restored by Monday night. Once the renovation works are completed, the water supply to the city is expected to increase by 10 MLD.

The pump sets and other equipment of the 86 MLD plant in Aruvikkara are 20 years old due to which the plant has seen a dip in the capacity. This was identified as one of the reasons for the decrease in water supply to the city.

The first three phases of the renovation, aimed at updating the machines and necessary equipment has been a success. As of now, the KWA has three water plants in Aruvikkara with the capacity of 86 MLD, 74 MLD and 72 MLD. A new plant with a capacity of 75 MLD is under construction.

The KWA has requested the public to store water in advance and has also made arrangements to supply water in tankers to avoid a crisis situation.
The KWA vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta, and Attingal will supply water.

KWA would supply water in tankers to the Medical College Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), and other hospitals in the city.

Areas where water supply to be restored by Monday night
Kowdiar, Peroorkada, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Kochar road, Edapazhinji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Marappalam,  Pattom, Medical College, RCC, SCTIMST, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthy, Kariyam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Gowreesapattom, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthancode, Devaswom Board Junction, Powdikonam, Kazhakootam, Kariyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathoor, Pallipuram and CRPF Junction.

Areas where water supply to be restored by Sunday night

Tirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyoorkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamukal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamanbhagom, Punnaikkamugal, Mudavanmugal, Jagathy, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Vellayani, Pappanamcode, Thrikannapuram, Kaimanam, Karumom, Kalady, Nedumangad, Attukal, Iranimuttom, Thampanoor, East Fort, Vallakadavu, Kuryathi, Chalai, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Ambalathara, Poonthura, Beemapally, Valiyathura, Sreevaraham, Muttathara, Thiruvallam and Nelliyode.

TAGS
Kerala Water Authority Thiruvananthapuram water supply
