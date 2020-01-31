Cotton Hill school celebrates English Fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The performance of Jwala Preeth, India’s youngest balloon artist who twists balloons to make shapes of flowers and animals was the highlight of the ‘English Fest’ organised at Cotton Hill LPS on Thursday.

Giraffes, birds, dragonflies, and dogs were few of the shapes the Class I student managed to create by stretching the balloons during the inaugural ceremony of the fest.

Jwala, who started performing balloon art at the age of five was trained by her mother Shijina Preeth. Apart from balloon modelling, Jwala is also an expert in magic. “She is already familiar with vanishing tricks involving flowers, picture frames and milk bottles,” said Shijina.

Jwala was also honoured for her achievement by C Manoj Kumar, deputy director of education (DDE) during the inaugural session of the fest. A welcome dance, short skits on social issues such as child labour, child abuse, harmful effects of junk food and plastic usage were organised.

Around 350 children of the school participated in the 25 cultural programmes organised. Puppet show, mimes and group dance and song recitations were also arranged. According to the school authorities, it is the first time that the school is organising an English fest in such a grand manner. In June 2019, the school had taken steps to improve language abilities by setting up ‘English clubs’.

"Students are also encouraged to speak the language in school assemblies and speeches on special occasions such as Independence Day," said K Buhari, headmaster of the school. The fest was inaugurated by the director of general education K Jeevan Babu.