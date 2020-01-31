Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cotton Hill school celebrates English Fest

The fest was inaugurated by the director of general education K Jeevan Babu.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The performance of Jwala Preeth, India’s youngest balloon artist who twists balloons to make shapes of flowers and animals was the highlight of the ‘English Fest’ organised at Cotton Hill LPS on Thursday.

Giraffes, birds, dragonflies, and dogs were few of the shapes the Class I student managed to create by stretching the balloons during the inaugural ceremony of the fest.

Jwala, who started performing balloon art at the age of five was trained by her mother Shijina Preeth. Apart from balloon modelling, Jwala is also an expert in magic. “She is already familiar with vanishing tricks involving flowers, picture frames and milk bottles,” said Shijina.

Jwala was also honoured for her achievement by C Manoj Kumar, deputy director of education (DDE) during the inaugural session of the fest. A welcome dance, short skits on social issues such as child labour, child abuse, harmful effects of junk food and plastic usage were organised.

Around 350 children of the school participated in the 25 cultural programmes organised. Puppet show, mimes and group dance and song recitations were also arranged. According to the school authorities, it is the first time that the school is organising an English fest in such a grand manner. In June 2019, the school had taken steps to improve language abilities by setting up ‘English clubs’.

"Students are also encouraged to speak the language in school assemblies and speeches on special occasions such as Independence Day," said K Buhari, headmaster of the school. The fest was inaugurated by the director of general education K Jeevan Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp