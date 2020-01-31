Over three lakh students to take part in Vimukthi’s anti-drug cyclothon in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s drug and addiction-free mission, ‘Vimukthi’ launched by the Excise Department, is organising a teenagers’ cyclothon on 310 roads across the state on Friday.

The event, titled ‘Sheriyoram’ is part of the ongoing 90-day anti-drug awareness drive spearheaded by ‘Vimukthi’ on the theme ‘Tomorrow’s Kerala, addiction-free Kerala.’ The cyclothon will be organised in 310 centres from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod covering a total distance of 10,000 kilometres. Over three lakh students are expected to participate in the same.

Labour and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the state-wide event, being organised in association with the Education Department and Vocational Higher Secondary Education National Service Scheme Cell, at Gandhi Park at 8 am. Mayor K Sreekumar; S Aananthakrishnan, excise commissioner, and Jeevan Babu K, director, general education, will attend the inauguration.

Vimukthi has forged a partnership with anti-substance abuse clubs at schools and colleges, students police cadet corps, state library council, voluntary outfits, student, youth and women organisations to mobilise public support for the anti-drug and anti-alcoholism drive.

Giving a big boost to the campaign, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had changed the cover photo on his Facebook account to highlight the issue on the New Year’s eve.