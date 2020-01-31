Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram's Pattom gets an art gallery and museum

Principal John CC was recently awarded the National Education Award by the Delhi-based Economic Forum for Health and Educational Growth for his contribution in the field of education.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom

Students of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the year-long Asheethi celebrations being held at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom—one of the largest schools in Asia in terms of the student strength—an art gallery and museum displaying the history of the school, its formation and achievements will be inaugurated on Friday.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will be the chief guest at the function, which will be presided over by Major Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Moran Mor Baselios Cleemis Catholicos.  MLA VK Prasanth, councillor VS Thresiamma, principal John CC, and vice-principal Aby Abraham will be present at the function.

The school which was set up in 1940 with just 12 teachers and about 260 students now has over 13,000 students. Last year, about 1,768 students appeared for the Class X examination and 836 for Class XII exams.

Principal John CC was recently awarded the National Education Award by the Delhi-based Economic Forum for Health and Educational Growth for his contribution in the field of education. A modern library is also being set up at the school with the mission to collect about 1 lakh books.

At present, there are about 40,015 books in the school library. The school also has a high-tech auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000. It actively promotes extracurricular activities such as quiz, debate, elocution, acting and also conducts photography exhibition every year. A short film festival is also being conducted in the school.A digital magazine will also be released after the inauguration of the St Mary’s Museum and art gallery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Marys Pattom St Marys HSS
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp