Thiruvananthapuram medical school develops device for TB detection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A device developed by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here to detect tuberculosis (TB) will now head for a national level multi-centric trial. The trial is for confirming the device’s sensitivity and specificity in detecting TB-causing bacteria.

"If the technology performs as expected, it will be one of the most affordable and rapid techniques that could be placed in primary health centres for fast and efficient screening of TB. It can make substantial contribution to achieving the national goal of eradicating TB by 2025," a statement from the institute said.

Earlier, Anoop Kumar T, senior scientist, Division of Molecular Medicine, SCTIMST, who led the team to develop the machine, had stated that the machine GENE Dot is based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification platform.

He also said the device has been recommended for a comprehensive validation study by a 12-member expert committee including representatives from the World Health Organisation, Union Ministry of Health, National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, Central TB Division and Indian Council of Medical Research.