Thiruvananthapuram's Connemara Market to get a facelift

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several years of impasse, the project to revamp the century-old Connemara Market at Palayam is finally taking off. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is gearing up to float a tender to implement Rs 112 crore worth of renovation project which aims at giving a total facelift to the market.

As part of the renovation plan, authorities are planning to construct a two-storey permanent prefabricated structure in the TRIDA (Trivandrum Development Authority)-owned land inside the market to rehabilitate around 450 traders, who would otherwise be displaced.

An official associated with the project said the Kerala government has given a direction to adopt modern prefabricated structures to avoid heavy construction and piling.

"We have conducted a survey among the traders–all of them would be given temporary rehabilitation in the prefabricated building, which is different from a conventional structure. Prefabricated constructions are more eco-friendly and durable. The structures are mostly made of high-quality steel and can be easily dismantled if the need arises in the future," said the official.

The cost of construction is also expected to be much lesser as compared to the conventional model. The plan is to finish the project within 18 months. "We will be finalising the tender within 45 days after floating it. If everything goes as planned, the project will take off by the end of March," the official added.

A hitech fish and meat market would be constructed on the ground floor and the displaced traders would be given designated stalls in the new building. "We are also planning to set up a deep refrigeration facility for the fish traders. They can store unsold fish in the freezer after the day’s business. Every stall will be given a dedicated mobile charging dock and a water tap. An effluent treatment plant will be in place to take care of the waste," said the official. The first and second floor of the market would be used for commercial purposes.

However, traders at Connemara Market said they have not been informed about the new rehabilitation plan. Sivan S, a vegetable trader, said that no meeting was called after the new mayor took charge. "Earlier, a meeting was called by former Mayor VK Prasanth. We have decided to send a letter to the corporation secretary to call for another meeting to remove the apprehensions of the traders," said Sivan, who is also the president of the Connemara Market Vegetable Unit of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti.

The infamous dump yard on the premises would be cleared as part of the project. The plan is to develop bio-mining on the dump site, which is the process of using strong inoculums to extract non-biodegradable waste from huge heaps of accumulated waste. "This market is located in the heart of the city and we are also planning to relocate some of the shops attached to the market premises, which is facing the busy junction. TRIDA has plans to make it a green space," said an official.

Rs 112 crore : Total project Cost

18 months: Time of completion

February first week: Tender to be floated

Facilities planned