Pinarayi, Education Minister laud SSLC toppers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister C Raveendranath congratulated all the winners of SSLC examination.

Students and teachers of Loretto Anglo-Indian High School in Kochi celebrating the success in SSLC exams on Tuesday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister C Raveendranath congratulated all the winners of SSLC examination. The state government had to face the challenge of Covid-19 when the SSLC examination was progressing in March. Since the spread of the virus began in the state, the government postponed the examination and three subjects were scheduled at the end of May. The valuation was also completed in a record time. In his Facebook post, the chief minister said that students who could not appear for the examination due to the disease need not worry as they will get a chance to write regular exams along with SAY exams.

“People of Kerala have supported the government. Hence we conducted examinations and announced results in a timely manner. All stakeholders, government officers, police, health workers and other voluntary organisations coordinated well to achieve this milestone.

Whatever the challenges, be it a natural disaster or a pandemic, the state proved that we could overcome all the hurdles. Let this success be an inspiration to all of us to move on bravely”, the CM said in the post. According to Raveendranath, the SSLC examination was conducted by following all the guidelines of the state health department.

