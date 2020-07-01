STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

World Bank arm to help KIIFB to fund PPP projects

According to Isaac KIIFB had emerged as backbone of state’s economy affected by the pandemic.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will start funding public-private partnership projects with the support of International Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of World Bank. IFC will help in finding funds, investors and technical support for the projects, said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac after the 29th board meeting of KIIFB on Tuesday. The board also approved 55 projects worth `2,002 crore. He said IFC has also agreed to give loan of `1,100 crore for green projects. Some of the PPP projects include Silverline, multi- model logistic park, third phase of Kochi Metro etc.

According to Isaac KIIFB had emerged as backbone of state’s economy affected by the pandemic. There will be construction projects worth `5,000 crore “which is not a small achievement in the current scenario”, he said. KIIFB has decided to go ahead with the diaspora bond to fund infrastructure development in the state despite the crippling effect of the pandemic on the economies. The expatriates can invest in bonds worth `2,000 crore to be issued for projects under Rebuild Kerala.

KIIFB CEO K M Abraham said there was considerable interest from expat community to make safe investment in diaspora bond. KIIFB has raised `8,000 crore through the masala bond from the international debt market. Isaac said INKEL, a public private partnership initiative, had been removed from KIIFB projects after several complaints. According to him Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society had emerged as the favourite contractor among the beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp