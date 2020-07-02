STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid stigma: Rights panel intervenes

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered cases in two separate instances where a pregnant woman as well as a father and his children were evicted from their houses on suspicion of contracting Covid-19.Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic ordered the City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay and Rural SP B Asokan to submit a report immediately after investigating the two incidents.  

Asha, a native of Anathalavattom near Chirayinkeezhu was in home quarantine after returning from the Gulf. She was eight-month pregnant. But the neighbours and local residents allegedly threatened her and her family to move out of their home claiming that she might have been infected with coronavirus.Similarly, Raja, a native of Kollam and his two sons —Class X and Class VIII students ­— were evicted from a rented home at Valiyathura by the house owner after one of the children fell ill.

The house owner evicted them as he suspected that the boy might have been infected with the virus. 
They took shelter on the verandah of Fort high school and shopping complex in the city.

