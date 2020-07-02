Kerala University’s insistence on certificate from Revenue department irks students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University’s (KU) insistence that students who cannot attend examinations should produce a Revenue department-approved document with a valid reason, to be eligible to appear for it later, has irked a section of students. KU maintained that such a condition has been introduced to prevent misuse of the provision.In response to a petition filed by the students, the varsity on Tuesday informed the High Court that it had taken a decision to conduct additional examinations for candidates who cannot appear from July 1 due to the pandemic.

The university told the court that such special exams will be treated as regular examinations. On the basis of the submission, the High Court turned down the plea seeking a stay on the conduct of exams from July 1. However, on Tuesday evening, the varsity made the announcement that it required a certificate stating a valid reason.

“KU is trying its best to trouble students who wish to write the special exam,” said a student whose LLB exams began on July 1. The students wonder why the varsity, which never conducted exams on time before the Covid outbreak, was so adamant to hold it when the pandemic was at its peak. The varsity’s final semester postgraduate exams, remaining semester four undergraduate exams and LLB exams are being held from June 1 to 10.

According to a senior varsity official, the exams which began on July 1 recorded around 99 per cent attendance in various centres.“Besides, 130 of the 134 students who were allotted centres outside the varsity’s jurisdiction turned up for the exam. This shows only a few candidates were unable to attend the exam,” said the official.