Startups set to ink deal with firms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 30 startups are poised to ink deals with industry and corporates as they showcased their market-ready innovative products at the five-day ‘Big Demo Day’ programme, which drew to a close here. This drove home the message that technology and digitisation are indispensable in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

The potential business tie-ups will be facilitated through Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)’s Cross Sell digital business platform -- a virtual marketplace for startups to showcase their products to industry -- which was launched on the occasion. The platform, www.business.startupmission.in, facilitates enrolment of both startups and industry. Startups can display the brochure of their products on the platform,