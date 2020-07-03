All eyes on AMRUT to end sort Jawahar Nagar’s water woes

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drinking water supply is getting interrupted constantly in the capital city’s elevated areas. While KWA blames the spike in water usage, the centre’s AMRUT scheme might be the light at the end of this tunnel for the residents

The other day, N P Unnikrishnan, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, posted a cry for help on the Facebook page ‘Where in Trivandrum’ which has over 25,000 members. It says there is no water in the area, no one to tell, and little hope left. People living in Jawahar Nagar are living their worst nightmare everyday. For instance, Pradeep Chand, a member of Jawahar Nagar Welfare Association (JNWA), got a rude shock when he found out that there isn’t a drop of water left to bathe the body of his mother who died recently. Members of 174 families and 45 associate members of one of the oldest residential areas in the capital city are living in despair.

The acute drinking water shortage in an area that is hardly a kilometre away from the Kerala Water Authority headquarters at Vellayambalam started almost four years ago. Since then, JNWA association secretary N Jayakumar has personally submitted many complaints to KWA authorities. As temporary relief, residents occasionally get water for a few hours early in the morning, probably enough to fill half a tank. But even this is not consistent.

“Before the pandemic hit, the KWA officials promised that they would lay a separate pipeline in front of the Manmohan Bungalow at Kowdiar to rectify the drinking water shortage in Jawahar Nagar and Belhaven Gardens. After Covid outbreak, things changed and KWA has informed us that a new pipeline wouldn’t be economically feasible,” says Jayakumar.

Following the outcry on social media in the last few days, KWA officials have been making valve adjustments in Jawahar Nagar for a few hours. Unnikrishan, a restaurateur, told TNIE that after ages, he is now getting access to drinking water early in the morning. “For two days now, my 1000 litre-overhead tank is being filled half its capacity. But I don’t know for how long this would continue. We doubt the authorities are redirecting our water to other parts of the city,” says Unnikrishnan. Radha Nair, a septuagenarian resident of JNWA, also has similar complaints. According to her, the situation was much worse in the past.



Tanker lorries crossing the streets of Jawahar Nagar is an everyday sight. The corporation is minting money from residents who book tanker lorries for their water needs through the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ app. G Chandrababu, founder and chairman of Sree Dhanya Construction Company, gets its office staff to ensure that the 20, 000 litre-tank refills his household tanks once in a week. He finds the ordeal of dealing with KWA frustrating.

“I have a borewell. But since it clogs frequently, I have to depend on the corporation water. Being a contractor it is easy for me to lodge complaints before the KWA. But I stopped because there is no point,” says Chandrababu.The authorities are pinning their hopes on the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) aimed at improving civic amenities, scheduled to be launched in September. Through this project, Jawahar Nagar and other elevated areas of the city will get 12 hours of continuous water supply. The scheme was supposed to roll out in March, but was delayed by the pandemic. Water supply to Jawahar Nagar comes from Peroorkada tank, where KWA is trying to ensure a minimum 3.5 metre depth at all times. At present. the water depth on most days, at night, comes up to only 1.75 metres.

Steep spike in water usage may be the culprit

As per KWA’s statistics an average Malayali requires 135 litres of water every day. A four-member family will require 540 litres per day. But when they verified the billing system recently, they found out that the average has jumped to 400 litres per day, which is reportedly causing the water scarcity in the city’s elevated areas. John Koshy, executive engineer, North PH division of KWA, is a resident of Jawahar Nagar himself, an area adjacent to Jawahar Nagar. His intervention has been bringing some temporary relief.

174 houses

Jawahar Nagar Welfare Association has 174 houses and 45 associate members living in its suburbs.

Over 60 percent households have elderly residents living alone, without family living abroad or in other states.

