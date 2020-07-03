Expo of medicinal herbs opened at Kallar Ecotourism project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An exhibition of medicinal herbs set up at the Kallar Ecotourism project was inaugurated by forest minister K Raju on Wednesday. The minister launched the exhibition as part of the ‘Vanamahotsavam’ programmes at the ecotourism centre. The exhibition features the 27 trees which come under the ‘Nakshtravana’ category. The park also consists of medicinal herbs like Dashapushpam, Dasamula, Triphala, and Trikatu.

The minister also distributed uniforms to the tribal guides working in the centre. The Minister also inaugurated the ‘Tree Plantation’ project at tribal settlements by planting a sapling Narakathinkala tribal

colony. The project is done to make the people economically self-sufficient who depend on forestry for a living.