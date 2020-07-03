STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC launches Bus on Demand service 

The KSRTC has fixed `100 for a day’s trip between Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram.

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has launched its Bus on Demand (BonD) service in Thiruvananthapuram for transporting regular passengers from satellite towns to the city and back. The first service was conducted from Neyyanttinkara to the capital city with 51 passengers on Thursday. The service will be extended to Nedumangad soon. 

The non-stop service will be available from the two depots to various offices such as the Secretariat, Public Office, Jala Bhavan, AG’s Office, Legislative Assembly and Medical College in the morning and the return service after office hours. The pre-booked service operates like a hired bus.The passengers in rural locations can park their vehicles in the nearby depots and take the bus ride to the respective offices. Besides getting assured seats, the passengers are covered under group insurance. The service will be available only on working days.

The KSRTC has fixed `100 for a day’s trip between Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram. It has also introduced season tickets at attractive rates. While the 10-day trip costs `950, the charge will be `1,400 for 15 days, `1,800 for 20 days and `2,200 for 25 days. The first 100 passengers registering for the BonD service will get a 20 per cent discount on the season tickets. “As an inaugural offer during Covid-19, the passengers who pay for the 10-day trip will be able to travel for 20 days,” said KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar. 

Kollam and other locations
The KSRTC plans to start BonD services in other locations depending on demand. Besides starting the services from other locations in Thiruvananthapuram, it has also started registration for the service in Kollam. The depot heads have been asked to identify the locations suitable for starting the BonD services. “We have already received passenger registration for three buses from Neyyattinkara. Parking facility is mandatory to launch the service,” said an officer of KSRTC.

