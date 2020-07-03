One world, many words

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riyaz Qadir, a Malayali businessman based in New Delhi realized that since the Covid -19 pandemic struck, the smile on everyone’s face has vanished. Originally a rock musician from Triprayar in Thrissur, RQ, as he is fondly referred to, decided that it is time he did something to bring back the joy. He has released ‘Smile’, an album sung by him in eight languages.

The track was launched on Youtube a few days ago and has over 30,000 views already. RQ spoke to his friends in different parts of the world for their candid videos which connects the concept of happiness and inspires the viewer. The video shows a happy-go-lucky person who sees the darkness around him but channels it positively.

“It is about how a person must approach life—with a smile on his/her face expecting nothing but to be smiled back at. The song has been sung in eight languages, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, English, Malayalam, Spanish, Punjabi and Arabic”, said the 43-year-old Riyaz, who is into the seafood frozen food business.

The other musicians associated with Riyaz in this project are Tony D’ Costa on bass, Ravi Khugshal on keyboards, Shibu Rajan on guitar and Nirmal Antony on drums. Riyaz is getting ready to release 25 more songs in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

The irony is he has no formal education in music and studied the nuances of singing by listening to harmonica and working as a backing vocalist. Riyaz is following his father Abdul Qadir’s footsteps, where he is juggling his career and passion with ease. He is also indebted to his family, especially mother Aysha and wife Shani for motivating him to sing. But he feels that it was his experience as a singer on a leading television channel and being resident singer in a five star hotel in Kochi Marine Drive for eight years helped him enhance his inborn talent. Riyas’s band vV1 (We Five 1) is based in Delhi, where they regularly perform. You can find the song on YouTube.