Revised guidelines issued for functioning of government offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued guidelines on functioning of government department offices, institutions and state PSUs as part of Covid prevention measures.

In case of difficulty in implementing social distancing norms due to limited office space, officers should ensure Group C and D category employees work every alternate day or every alternate week. Head of department should ensure permission for travel to work for employees residing in containment zones, in case their service is required. Such employees should practice social distancing in office. Department heads can allot special casual leave for employees on quarantine. Arrangements should be made to promote work from home. Pregnant employees should be exempted from duty and given work from home. Physically handicapped employees should be exempted from tasks that require frequent interaction with the public. HoDs should ensure employees do not visit other sections unnecessarily. Any employee who goes out of the state for official or personal work need to undergo 14 days’ quarantine. If the visit has been made for personal purposes, the quarantine period will not be considered as duty leave. All department heads have been asked to provide employees for Covid duty in case the District Collector requisitions them due to shortage of manpower.

Deploying govt staff not attending office

The General Administration Department has issued guidelines on deployment of government employees, who are not attending office located in other districts owing to lack of public transport, for Covid prevention duty in their home districts. The district collectorate or local body in the employee’s home district can avail his or her service after giving a request in writing to the employee’s parent department.

However, it is for the head of the parent department to decide whether to accept or reject such a request based on the manpower requirement of the respective department. Even after assigning employees for Covid duty in other districts, the head of the parent department can call him or her back when the employee’s service is urgently required in the department. This arrangement has been made only for Group III and IV category employees.