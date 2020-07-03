STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revised guidelines issued for functioning of government offices

The government has issued guidelines on functioning of government department offices, institutions and state PSUs as part of Covid prevention measures. 

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued guidelines on functioning of government department offices, institutions and state PSUs as part of Covid prevention measures. 

  1. In case of difficulty in implementing social distancing norms due to limited office space, officers should ensure Group C and D category employees work every alternate day or every alternate week.
  2. Head of department should ensure permission for travel to work for employees residing in containment zones, in case their service is required. Such employees should practice social distancing in office. 
  3. Department heads can allot special casual leave for employees on quarantine. 
  4. Arrangements should be made to promote work from home. 
  5. Pregnant employees should be exempted from duty and given work from home.
  6. Physically handicapped employees should be exempted from tasks that require frequent interaction with the public. 
  7. HoDs should ensure employees do not visit other sections unnecessarily. 
  8. Any employee who goes out of the state for official or personal work need to undergo 14 days’ quarantine. If the visit has been made for personal purposes, the quarantine period will not be considered as duty leave. 
  9. All department heads have been asked to provide employees for Covid duty in case the District Collector requisitions them due to shortage of manpower.

Deploying govt staff not attending office

The General Administration Department has issued guidelines on deployment of government employees, who are not attending office located in other districts owing to lack of public transport, for Covid prevention duty in their home districts. The district collectorate or local body in the employee’s home district can avail his or her service after giving a request in writing to the employee’s parent department.

However, it is for the head of the parent department to decide whether to accept or reject such a request based on the manpower requirement of the respective department. Even after assigning employees for Covid duty in other districts, the head of the parent department can call him or her back when the employee’s service is urgently required in the department. This arrangement has been made only for Group III and IV category employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp