STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Siblings’ noble gesture inspires many more

Sooryadev and Sooryagayathri donated their savings to buy a TV set for one of their classmates, and few others chipped in too

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sooryagayathri and Sooryadev

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Siblings Sooryadev and Sooryagayathri have become celebrities in their remote village of Malayikkada near Neyyattinkara. The Class VII and Class II students of Government UP School, Manchavilakam, never thought that their small savings would turn out to be a blessing for their schoolmates who don’t have access to television to attend the virtual education programme ‘First Bell’.

Sooryadev and his younger sister Sooryagayathri collected Rs 4,312 in their tiny savings box over the last one-and-a-half years. Since this was less than what they needed to buy TV sets, they insisted on their parents Biju and Sini to help. Biju is a mechanical chargeman of KSRTC bus station in Neyyattinkara depot.

Biju spoke to school headmistress S Sandhya. She encouraged the family to help the kids. Biju  conveyed the matter to his colleagues and the KSRTC employees union. He donated Rs 5,000, including his share, as their contribution to the union. This became an inspiration to all employees and many more came forward to take part in the gesture. 

Finally, they bought an LED television and handed it over to the school, in the presence of Sooryadev and Sooryagayathri.“We are common people. We can’t afford to buy a costly television. But my children at least tried. This made us proud and their gesture didn’t just inspire us, but the entire members of our union,” Biju said.According to Sandhya, school headmistress, the television will be handed over to a deserving family soon.

“As many as 14 students belonging to 11 families in the school have no television sets. They are now studying at a nearby library.Other organisations have come forward to hand over television sets to other students as well. Thus many students in the remote areas of Manchavilakam, Marayamuttom, Perinkadavila and Keezharoor in the hilly areas near Neyyattinkara can attend classes from their homes. Suryadev and Sooryagayathri deserve a lot of appreciation for their noble act,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp