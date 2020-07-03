Tight vigil in Capital as 4 get virus from unknown sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is in heightened vigil after four more cases without any known source of Covid-19 infection were reported among the total of nine cases on Thursday. Saphalyam Shopping Complex in Palayam will remain shut for the next seven days after one of the staff tested positive.A 25-year-old Assam native, who’s reportedly working with one of the shops at Saphalyam, a lottery vendor from Vanchiyoor and a VSSC staff from Neyyattinkara are among the growing number of patients with no known source of Covid-19. There are 20 such cases reported in the district.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the situation was dangerous thereby echoing the concerns raised by Health Minister K K Shailaja on the worrying trend in the district a few days ago. “The number of Covid-19 patients in the district is comparatively less. However the situation is dangerous as the cases with no known sources are increasing,” said Sreekumar. The Vanchiyoor ward is likely to be a containment zone after a destitute lottery seller turned Covid-19 positive. The 45-year-old has no travel history and was admitted in hospital due to fever on June 29.

“It is going to be a tough task to trace the travel history of lottery seller. He loiters around the court complex in the morning and sleeps at Vasantha building near the court in the night,” said ward councillor and development standing committee chairperson, Vanchiyoor Babu. According to him, several people in the area had developed viral fever recently.

A 25-year-old trainee at VSSC from Vazhuthoor in Neyyattinkara was also tested positive for Covid-19. He is the second employee from VSSC to contract the infection. In both cases the sources are not known. A 47-year-old native of Balaramapuram also tested positive even though he has no travel history and the source was not known. The other five positive cases reported on Thursday have come from outside the state. It included a two year-old from Vettuthara.

Four more locations under Thiruvananthapuram corporation were declared containment zones after a fisherman from Poonthura was tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Ambalathara, Puthanpalli, Manikyavilakom and Beemapalli are the new locations. “We have converted the Beemapalli hospital as a centre for institutional quarantine. We will add five more centres in the coastal area,” the mayor said.

Stringent curbs in markets

The corporation has enforced strict restriction in all super markets in the city limit as a containment strategy. The shops will have to restrict crowding and follow other measures to break the chain of infection. The Connemara market near Saphalyam complex will restrict the number of visitors. Only the front gate of the market will be opened and the other two gates will be shut. “There will be health officers in uniform at the gates to manage the crowd. We will also think about restricting the time of market,” said health standing committee chairperson, I P Binu. There is already restriction on the number of shops that can be opened at a time in the markets of Chalai and Palayam.

The corporation will enforce the restrictions in other markets as well, the mayor said. The corporation will press the enforcement agencies to restrict crowding at bus stops and at protest venues in the city. “The corporation will also ask department heads on restricting the functioning of offices in the city to prevent crowding,” said Sreekumar.