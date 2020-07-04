AR Camp cop tests positive, efforts on to find primary contacts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T’Puram records the highest single-day spike of 17 cases of which 14 came from abroad ,The situation doesn’t call for a complete closure of district, says minister Kadakampally Surendran

After a policeman of the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp at Nandavanam tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, five policemen have been asked to go on home quarantine, while efforts are on to trace the primary contacts of the Covid positive policeman. The five had worked in the same team, in which the infected policeman too was a member. He was in the camp till June 27 and then he was posted on guard duty near the state Secretariat. During this time he had visited the camp on very few occasions and stayed there for not more than 30 minutes during each visit, said camp sources.

“He was posted in front of the Secretariat and on those days he used to return home after duty. Once or twice he had been to the camp that too for lunch and did not stay for more than 30 minutes each time,” sources added.However, a Special Branch source gave a different version. He said the cop did not take up the guard duty as he had fallen sick by that time. The City Police Commissioner could not be reached to establish the veracity of these claims.

Extensive Covid tests to be held in AR camp

The AR Camp has a strength of about 700 cops, while there will be a minimum of 400 cops at a time. Top officials said the number of primary contacts is less, but said all measures will be taken to rule out chances of Covid spread. However, if the infected cop had been to the mess on more than one occasion, then the threat of infection could increase further. Aan extensive Covid-test will be conducted at the AR Camp on Saturday.

