COVID-19:  Kerala Water Authority suspends cash counters till July 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has suspended all cash counters for water bill payment under Thiruvananthapuram corporation till July 20. KWA will not provide any customer services through its city offices during this period. The decision was taken to prevent crowding at offices as part of stepping up Covid-19 vigil in the capital city. Consumers are requested to pay water bills online by visiting epay.kwa.kerala.gov.in, said the executive engineers of Thiruvananthapuram North and South divisions.

For more information on online payment, call: 8547638282, 8547001220. The consumers in containment zones have been requested to send picture of the meter reading via WhatsApp to the respective office of KWA. The picture shall be sent along with consumer number to the revenue assistant engineer in the area. One can also SMS the meter reading from the mobile number registered with KWA. At present the corporation has containment zones in Attukal, Kuryathi, Kalippankulam, Manacaud, Trikannapuram, Tagore road, Muttathara, Puthanpalam along with restrictions imposed at Nandancode and Palayam.

Palayam: 8289940550,

Pattoor: 8547638178,

Kowdiyar: 8547605751,

Peroorkada: 8547638339,

Pongummoodu: 8547605754,

Thirumala: 8547638190,

Karamana: 8281597996,

Kuryathi: 8547638195,

Thiruvallam: 9495594342