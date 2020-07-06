STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram triple lockdown: Cops keep vigil, IDs checked at entry points

The DCP added that the people can avail the home delivery of emergency services by evening in the numbers provided by district administration.

Published: 06th July 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

A man who wandered near Connemara market,Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram being fined and issued a receipt by the police on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long triple lockdown came into effect in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday. The decision to reimpose lockdown was made after close to 22 people with no travel history tested positive for COVID on Sunday. While some of them were primary contacts of people infected earlier from unknown sources, some did not have any known source of infection. 

"We already had thirteen containment zones in the city. However, we saw too many violations of these restrictions. This lockdown has become imperative. We have already seen how the situation can get worse from the example of Kumarichanda market where close to nine people have got infected directly and indirectly. We urge everyone to follow the lockdown instructions," said Mayor K Sreekumar. 

ALSO READ | Local spread rising; Ernakulam under triple lockdown threat

DCP Divya Gopinath said there will be strict surveillance across the city to ensure that no private vehicles are plying unless an emergency. The vehicles proceeding to the hospitals should display stickers on the vehicles which read 'Hospital '.

The police are now verifying ID cards from the motorists at the entry point to the city limit.  The DCP added that the people can avail the home delivery of emergency services by evening in the numbers provided by district administration. The numbers are 9497900112, 9497900121, 04712722500, 9497900286 and 9497900296. 

The only services exempted are flight operations (taxis permitted here), train passengers services, ATMs and essential banking operations, data centre operations, minimum staff for mobile service providers, hospitals and medical shops, essential grocery shops, movement of goods vehicle, minimum media staff, petrol bunks and gas outlets. All exams to be held in the city limits has been postponed while courts will also be not functional this week. 

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that anyone found violating the restrictions will face serious charges. Cases under section 51 to 60 in the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of Indian Penal Code will be charged on anyone violating lockdown restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Triple lockdown Kerala lockdown Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Police
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp