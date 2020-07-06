Thiruvananthapuram triple lockdown: Cops keep vigil, IDs checked at entry points

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long triple lockdown came into effect in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday. The decision to reimpose lockdown was made after close to 22 people with no travel history tested positive for COVID on Sunday. While some of them were primary contacts of people infected earlier from unknown sources, some did not have any known source of infection.

"We already had thirteen containment zones in the city. However, we saw too many violations of these restrictions. This lockdown has become imperative. We have already seen how the situation can get worse from the example of Kumarichanda market where close to nine people have got infected directly and indirectly. We urge everyone to follow the lockdown instructions," said Mayor K Sreekumar.

DCP Divya Gopinath said there will be strict surveillance across the city to ensure that no private vehicles are plying unless an emergency. The vehicles proceeding to the hospitals should display stickers on the vehicles which read 'Hospital '.

The police are now verifying ID cards from the motorists at the entry point to the city limit. The DCP added that the people can avail the home delivery of emergency services by evening in the numbers provided by district administration. The numbers are 9497900112, 9497900121, 04712722500, 9497900286 and 9497900296.

The only services exempted are flight operations (taxis permitted here), train passengers services, ATMs and essential banking operations, data centre operations, minimum staff for mobile service providers, hospitals and medical shops, essential grocery shops, movement of goods vehicle, minimum media staff, petrol bunks and gas outlets. All exams to be held in the city limits has been postponed while courts will also be not functional this week.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that anyone found violating the restrictions will face serious charges. Cases under section 51 to 60 in the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of Indian Penal Code will be charged on anyone violating lockdown restrictions.