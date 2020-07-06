Two prisoners at Varkala COVID-19 centre escape

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major security lapse, two prisoners under observation at Covid firstline treatment centre (CFLTC) at Akathumuri, near Varkala, escaped by 2am on Sunday by breaking the ventilator. The prisoners are Aneesh, 27, of Neyyattinkara and Muhammed Shan, 18, of Chithara in Kollam.

Aneesh was a detainee under KAPA Act (Kerala Police Act) registered by Aryankode police while Shan is an accused in a bike theft case registered at Pangode station. CFLTC in Akathumuri is meant for housing the newly arrived prisoners who are to be tested for Covid-19.

Those who turn negative are shifted to the prisons, while the infected are provided treatment at the centre itself. As many as 35 inmates were under observation at the facility and four prison staffers were providing them security. Varkala Station House Officer G Gopakumar said there was lapse from the part of prison officials as all the four were asleep when they escaped.

“The prison officials were not aware of the escape, though two other inmates tried to prevent the duo, who had escaped, from fleeing. There is lethargy from their side and this matter will be reported to higher officials,” the Station House Officer said. The Prisons Department sources, meanwhile, countered the argument said the CFLTC in Akathumuri did not have the facilities to house prisoners.