10 Janakeeya hotels in Capital

By Express News Service

T’PURAM: Ten Janakeeya hotels run by Kudumbashree will be opened with immediate effect in city corporation limits. The Janakeeya hotels will cater to people above to age of 65 and living alone, differently-abled people and those living in hotels and rented facilities without canteen facilities. One family will only get a maximum of two lunch packets. Those in need should contact: 9061917457, 8921663642, 9400939914, 9020078480, 7012389098. Orders are to be placed daily before 8 am.

