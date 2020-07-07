STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After wholesale fish vendor tests positive, nine contacts infected in Thiruvananthapuram

On an average, a Covid-19 infected person is supposed to infect two or three people.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

But when a person is responsible for infecting a large number of people, that person is referred to as a super spreader.

A wholesale fish vendor at Poonthura tested positive and turns out that he infected nine people including children. Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that some of the infected ones might have transmitted the virus to others also.

“The said person’s contact list is bigger. To trace out the infected ones from them, the process of conducting antigen test is on. It is being conducted mainly at Poonthura, Valiyathura, Attukal, Fort and Manacaud,” he said.

According to him, as some were positive during the antigen test they were admitted to the Covid Care Centre and the rest to room quarantine. The CM also added that those who display symptoms in these areas will be tested. 

