Day one witnesses confusion

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city yet again wore a deserted look as the week-long triple lockdown was implemented from 6am on Monday. The lockdown was imposed after 22 people with zero travel history became Covid-19 positive on Sunday. The main entry points to the city were blocked by police officials.Residents from the corporation limits looked puzzled as they were directed to stay away from purchasing food or groceries – instead were asked to contact police helplines for delivering the same to their homes. After a flurry of calls, the Police Department cleared the air and stressed that only essential items will be delivered to deserving cases.

“Residents can contact the helpline numbers if they need emergency medicines. They can contact 112, which will be the most effective helpline number,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Divya Gopinath. She added that there was vehicular traffic in the morning as many didn’t foresee the lockdown.

The decision to impose a triple lockdown in the city garnered mixed reactions from the residents. Many opined that the lockdown is unnecessary and help achieve the objective.

“This is a direct hit to the livelihood of people. One can’t expect the economy to thrive in such lock and unlock situations. After the previous months of lockdown, we have still not contained Covid-19. We are now back in the same situation. We need to learn to live with the pandemic by taking precautions. Locking up people is not an option anymore,” said Geethu Sivakumar, entrepreneur.

Many welcomed the decision of the government and said a lockdown is necessary to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. “The district is a high-risk zone as it borders with Tamil Nadu. With the city in the fear of community spread, lockdown is a must. Many of the markets, streets, and shops were heavily crowded. People must get used to social distancing, and adhere to safety measures. The officials must strictly monitor those who are in quarantine and should ensure they leave quarantine only after testing negative,” said B Govind Raj, a resident of Kumarapuram.

As a relief to the residents, relaxations were introduced by Monday afternoon and grocery shops were allowed to operate from 7am to 11am. Most of the supermarkets in the city have strengthened their home delivery services. “The entire business happened on Monday through online orders. Most people are stocking groceries and essentials for a week’s use. Though the shop will be closed by 11am, we will ensure delivery until 5pm,” said Shynu Chandran, a supermarket owner.

DCP Divya said that people can go out to the nearby shops with a self-declaration form from Tuesday. “Grocery shops can operate from 7am to 11am. People won’t be allowed to travel unnecessarily in the name of buying groceries or other essentials. The vehicles of violators will be seized and a case registered against them,” she added