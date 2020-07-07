STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Day one witnesses confusion

The capital city yet again wore a deserted look as the week-long triple lockdown was implemented from 6am on Monday.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A security guard conducts a temperture check on a visitor at the Mall of Travancore in Thiruvananthapuram which reopened

A security guard conducts a temperture check on a visitor at the Mall of Travancore in Thiruvananthapuram which reopened. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city yet again wore a deserted look as the week-long triple lockdown was implemented from 6am on Monday. The lockdown was imposed after 22 people with zero travel history became Covid-19 positive on Sunday. The main entry points to the city were blocked by police officials.Residents from the corporation limits looked puzzled as they were directed to stay away from purchasing food or groceries – instead were asked to contact police helplines for delivering the same to their homes. After a flurry of calls, the Police Department cleared the air and stressed that only essential items will be delivered to deserving cases. 

“Residents can contact the helpline numbers if they need emergency medicines. They can contact  112, which will be the most effective helpline number,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Divya Gopinath. She added that there was vehicular traffic in the morning as many didn’t foresee the lockdown.
The decision to impose a triple lockdown in the city garnered mixed reactions from the residents. Many opined that the lockdown is unnecessary and help achieve the objective.

“This is a direct hit to the livelihood of people. One can’t expect the economy to thrive in such lock and unlock situations. After the previous months of lockdown, we have still not contained Covid-19. We are now back in the same situation. We need to learn to live with the pandemic by taking precautions. Locking up people is not an option anymore,” said Geethu Sivakumar, entrepreneur.

Many welcomed the decision of the government and said a lockdown is necessary to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. “The district is a high-risk zone as it borders with Tamil Nadu. With the city in the fear of community spread, lockdown is a must. Many of the markets, streets, and shops were heavily crowded. People must get used to social distancing, and adhere to safety measures. The officials must strictly monitor those who are in quarantine and should ensure they leave quarantine only after testing negative,” said B Govind Raj, a resident of Kumarapuram.

As a relief to the residents, relaxations were introduced by Monday afternoon and grocery shops were allowed to operate from 7am to 11am. Most of the supermarkets in the city have strengthened their home delivery services. “The entire business happened on Monday through online orders. Most people are stocking groceries and essentials for a week’s use. Though the shop will be closed by 11am, we will ensure delivery until 5pm,” said Shynu Chandran, a supermarket owner.

DCP Divya said that people can go out to the nearby shops with a self-declaration form from Tuesday. “Grocery shops can operate from 7am to 11am. People won’t be allowed to travel unnecessarily in the name of buying groceries or other essentials. The vehicles of violators will be seized and a case registered against them,” she added

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp