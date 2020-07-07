Denial of treatment alleged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old man who was injured in a road accident died on Monday after being denied treatment at Government Taluk Hospital, Varkala. Shanu , who met with an accident on Sunday night at Varkala, was told to come later by the staff of the emergency ward as he was allegedly in an inebriated condition and they were busy in treatment related to Covid-19 infections. When he came to the hospital in the morning, he collapsed and died in hospital, police said.

According to relatives, the hospital authorities committed a serious negligence by not treating an accident victim. Though the relatives informed Ayiroor police station, the police did not register a case against the hospital staff. Instead, the police registered Section 174 ( unnatural death) of Indian Penal Code. However, the police said he was under the influence of alcohol and hence the hospital staff told him to come later.