Octogenarian conducts virtual exhibition for a cause

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Padmini P S, an 83-year-old retired teacher, is adamant that her ill health should not obstruct her from making a difference in others’ lives. Though the lockdown has forced artists to look for alternatives, Padmini is organising a virtual exhibition for a cause. The unfortunate circumstances of Savitha S, a 12-year-old in a makeshift tent at Kondanganoor with a family of four, prompted Savitha to seek a way and help her. During monsoon, water seeped from the roof of Savitha’s house and the family had no other place to call home. “Although her health has been deteriorating, she decided to hold a virtual exhibition and raise funds through the sale of her artworks to build a house for Savitha,” says Prakash Gopinath, Padmini’s son.

Titled ‘Breaking Impossibilities: An exhibition of arts and crafts for a cause’, the exhibits are currently on display in the hall of the artist’s house at Vazhuthacaud which has been turned into a gallery for the purpose. Padmini’s passion for art and craft is evident from the volume of diverse works on display which include paintings in various mediums such as mural, Tanjore, glass, nib, oil, watercolour and epoxy. Other works include fusion work, ornamental candle making, Malaysian art, embroidery, clay work, flower making, metal embossing, paper ribbon work, umbrella making and even soft toy works.

As many as 186 paintings and other craftworks have been displayed at the exhibition which was created over 18 years under the tutelage of her longtime teacher and popular city-based artist George Fernandez. “ She would engage in craftwork when I was in school. However, after her retirement, she started dedicating her time towards art,” shares Prakash.Though a native of Kottayam, Padmini started her career as a teacher in Thiruvananthapuram and served as the headmistress in various schools and retired as coordinator, Unicef, State Institute of Education, Thiruvananthapuram.

Through her dedication for work even at the age of 83, she astonishes and inspires the younger generation. Padmini has exhibited her works earlier at the Museum auditorium. This is her fifth exhibition. To view the exhibition, one can visit http://induscyclingembassy.com/event-art-exhibition.html. The virtual art exhibition will be held until the end of this month. The art exhibits that are purchased will be delivered to the buyer.

DONATIONS WELCOMED

Those who wish to be a part of this noble endeavour can donate through Vattiyoorkavu Vikasana Samidhi

Account number: 21780200001107

IFSC code: FDRL0002178