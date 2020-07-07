STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seven test positive in district; four infected through local transmission

The remaining three are Gulf returnees.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Four persons got infected through local transmission, while two among them were in direct contact with patients who tested positive earlier with no known source of infection. A 33-year-old Poonthura native who works at Kumarichanda market and came in contact with people who tested positive here; a 22-year-old Assam native living in Poonthura who works in a hotel; a 55-year-old Parassala native with no known source of infection; and a 2-year-old in Parassala whose mother tested positive on July 3 are those who contracted the virus through local transmission. The Assam native had recently visited the Kumarichanda market. 

The remaining three are Gulf returnees. They are, a 49-year-old Vakkom native who arrived from Qatar on June 27; a 33-year-old Mariyanad native who returned from the UAE; and a 29-year-old Karamana native who arrived from Saudi Arabia on July 5. On the day, 1,364 people were put under observation in the district. A total of 267 people are under hospital isolation, and 18,811 people are quarantined at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp