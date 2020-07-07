Seven test positive in district; four infected through local transmission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Four persons got infected through local transmission, while two among them were in direct contact with patients who tested positive earlier with no known source of infection. A 33-year-old Poonthura native who works at Kumarichanda market and came in contact with people who tested positive here; a 22-year-old Assam native living in Poonthura who works in a hotel; a 55-year-old Parassala native with no known source of infection; and a 2-year-old in Parassala whose mother tested positive on July 3 are those who contracted the virus through local transmission. The Assam native had recently visited the Kumarichanda market.

The remaining three are Gulf returnees. They are, a 49-year-old Vakkom native who arrived from Qatar on June 27; a 33-year-old Mariyanad native who returned from the UAE; and a 29-year-old Karamana native who arrived from Saudi Arabia on July 5. On the day, 1,364 people were put under observation in the district. A total of 267 people are under hospital isolation, and 18,811 people are quarantined at home.