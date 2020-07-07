STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Week-long triple lockdown comes into effect; relaxations from Tuesday

All exams postponed; courts not to function; minister hints at extention of lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram, Covid-19

For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long triple lockdown came into effect in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday. With confusion prevailing on the first day, the state government decided to introduce certain relaxations from Tuesday. It was said that essential services would be delivered at the doorsteps. However, this proved impractical on Monday. As per the latest order, the shops selling essential goods, including medical shops, veterinary medicine and animal feed shops, can function from 7 am to 11 am.  “Anyone who gets out during this period should wear a mask and adhere to social distancing,” said Navjot Khosa, District Collector. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the one-week lockdown is to evaluate the situation and to prevent the virus spread. “People should correct themselves and take the necessary precautions. We will assess the situation again before the weekend,” said the minister. He also said the lockdown could be extended. Kadakampally reiterated that cases under Section 51 to 60 in the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the IPC will be registered against violaters.

“Many violations have been reported in the 13 containment zones in the city. This lockdown has become imperative. We have already seen how the situation can get worse through the incident at Kumarichanda market, where around nine people got infected. We urge everyone to adhere to lockdown instructions,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. 

DCP Divya Gopinath said the city would be under strict monitoring to ensure that no private vehicles are plying unless on an emergency. The vehicles proceeding to the hospitals should display stickers on the vehicles which read ‘Hospital ‘.  Police are verifying ID cards of motorists from the entry point to the city limit.  

Light operations (taxis permitted), passenger train services, ATMs and essential banking operations, data centre operations, mobile service providers with minimum staff, hospitals and medical shops, necessary grocery shops, movement of goods vehicles, minimum media staff, petrol bunks and gas outlets are allowed to function during the period. Courts will not function. The employees of the exempted categories of offices are asked to keep a document certified by their supervisor while going to work, apart from identity card.Triple lockdown was imposed after 22 people, with no travel history, tested positive for Covid on Sunday. 

