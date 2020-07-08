STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher secondary teachers cry foul over principal postings

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when a large number of qualified higher secondary school teachers are waiting to get promoted as higher secondary principals, the state government still follows a special rule formulated years ago stating that the principal post in higher secondary section should be prioritised to those who worked as  headmasters in high school.The rule also states that 33 per cent of principal posts should be allocated for high school headmasters. The higher secondary teachers alleged that high school principals have little experience in handling higher secondary sections as it is entirely different from high school activities.

The teachers urged the state government to amend the rule that the higher secondary principals should be given prime consideration for the post. Earlier, the teachers had approached Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) with a petition, and the tribunal had directed the then higher secondary director to amend the rule.However, nothing turned positive and the government has not taken any action so far. In addition, the government has given appointment orders to 69 high school teachers as higher secondary principals in May and June overlooking the KAT order.

As per the rule, higher secondary teachers should have 12-year experience to be promoted as principal. In 2001 when there was a shortage of qualified higher secondary teachers who have the minimum work experience of 12 years, the then state government was forced to issue a special rule allocating 33 per cent for high school teachers. 

However, there are a hundred-odd higher secondary school teachers who are qualified to get promoted as principal. But the government still follows the special rule, sources said.“According to statistics, as many as 2,800 teachers are qualified for the post of principals in 850 government higher secondary schools. But the government still follows the old rule. High school headmasters don’t have even a single day’s experience in handling higher secondary sections and its courses.  

Though the high school and higher secondary section have been merged, the procedure of administration is different in high school and higher secondary sections. However, we will approach the KAT again next week with a petition that the government has not taken any action on the previous order,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU).

‘I’m unaware of KAT order’
K Jeevan Babu, Director, general education department, said that he was unaware of the KAT order on amending the special rule. “I am unaware of that KAT order. So I can work only as per the norms in the special rule. Moreover, it is the government’s policy decision to amend a rule or not. However, I will look into the matter,” he said.

