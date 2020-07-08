Online desk to help techies access food during lockdown

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sujit Chandran, a techie staying in Nila Nagar behind Technopark, Kazhakoottam, faced an ordeal to arrange food. With no facility to cook, Sujith was left in a helpless situation with the abrupt declaration of triple lockdown imposed on the city to curb the spread of Covid-19.“I tried ordering food through online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato but their services were unavailable. I called the helpline numbers given by the police for assistance but they only gave me the contact of a supermarket close to my place,” he said.

Later, Sujit approached a food vendor who had to travel nearly two kilometres to deliver his food to avoid the police. “I usually rely on the office pantry, nearby hotels or online delivery platforms. However, owing to the difficulty in arranging food due to the lockdown, I’m returning to my house in Pathanamthitta and have secured permission to work from home,” said Sujit.Like him, many techies living in Kazhakoottam are facing similar problems with the week-long triple lockdown. Widespread confusion was witnessed since most hotels were closed with strict restrictions being imposed.

The Covid-19 online help desk launched by Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT professionals at Technopark, had been providing assistance to the techies during the lockdown. The online help desk operating with over 50 techie volunteers will now be helping the techies in arranging food.“Through our online help desk, we have been addressing different requirements of the techies such as medicines, counselling, essential grocery items since March. With the triple lockdown, many techies who have been staying in single accommodations are finding it difficult to arrange food. So, we thought of reviving the online help desk for them,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani.

The online help desk will provide information on hotels providing service in their locality. “We have contacted few home chefs in Kazhakoottam who are willing to provide parcel service to those in need,” said Vineeth. Besides this, the volunteers are also engaged in transporting tech equipment to those who work from home.

