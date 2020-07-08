STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Online desk to help techies access food during lockdown

Later, Sujit approached a food vendor who had to travel nearly two kilometres to deliver his food to avoid the police.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Express

By Steni Simon 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sujit Chandran, a techie staying in Nila Nagar behind Technopark, Kazhakoottam, faced an ordeal to arrange food. With no facility to cook, Sujith was left in a helpless situation with the abrupt declaration of triple lockdown imposed on the city to curb the spread of Covid-19.“I tried ordering food through online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato but their services were unavailable. I called the helpline numbers given by the police for assistance but they only gave me the contact of a supermarket close to my place,” he said. 

Later, Sujit approached a food vendor who had to travel nearly two kilometres to deliver his food to avoid the police. “I usually rely on the office pantry, nearby hotels or online delivery platforms. However, owing to the difficulty in arranging food due to the lockdown, I’m returning to my house in Pathanamthitta and have secured permission to work from home,” said Sujit.Like him, many techies living in Kazhakoottam are facing similar problems with the week-long triple lockdown. Widespread confusion was witnessed since most hotels were closed with strict restrictions being imposed.

The Covid-19 online help desk launched by Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT professionals at Technopark, had been providing assistance to the techies during the lockdown. The online help desk operating with over 50 techie volunteers will now be helping the techies in arranging food.“Through our online help desk, we have been addressing different requirements of the techies such as medicines, counselling, essential grocery items since March. With the triple lockdown, many techies who have been staying in single accommodations are finding it difficult to arrange food. So, we thought of reviving the online help desk for them,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani.

The online help desk will provide information on hotels providing service in their locality. “We have contacted few home chefs in Kazhakoottam who are willing to provide parcel service to those in need,” said Vineeth. Besides this, the volunteers are also engaged in transporting tech equipment to those who work from home.

help for techies in a pickle 
Techies who usually rely on the office pantry, nearby hotels or online delivery platforms for food faced a tough time arranging their meals with the  abrupt declaration of triple lockdown
Coming to their rescue, the online help desk launched by Prathidhwani at 
Technopark has been revived to provide information on functioning hotels in various localities

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp