Poonthura fast turning into an epicentre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poonthura is becoming the Covid epicentre in Thiruvananthapuram as 26 locals tested positive following massive tests held at the local level after a few cases of people testing positive through local transmission were reported here. Among those who tested positive on Tuesday, seven are fish sellers who operate in Anayara, Karakkamandapam, Poojapura and in Kumarichanda markets. Autorickshaw drivers and children are also among the people who tested positive here.

“All the fish sellers were either collecting fish from Kumarichanda or are selling there. In Poonthura, the gravity of the situation was revealed when nine people tested positive from contact with a person who is a wholesale fish vendor. There are also a few autorickshaw drivers from the locality who tested positive. They had travelled to Kumarichanda market and nearby places. While the exact source is not evident, the possible scenarios are evident,” said a health department official.

“We have done 300 rapid antigen tests till now. More tests will be held in the coming days. The results are available within half an hour. More positive cases are possible in the locality as most of the people who tested positive are socially active,” said a health department official.Meanwhile, free Covid tests have been announced in Poonthura PHC and Fort Hospital by private parties to help the department. The tests will be done after prior registration.

“We have issued strict restrictions in the area. But many families live in cramped houses and maintaining a distance would be difficult. The police and city corporation are actively working to help contain the virus spread here,” added the health department official.

Dist records biggest spike with 54 cases

T’Puram: The district on Tuesday saw its biggest spike yet with 54 more people testing positive for Covid-19. Raising major concern, 47 of the new cases contracted the infection through local transmission and the remaining seven are expatriates. As many as 823 people were placed under observation in the district on the day. A total of 299 people are under hospital isolation, 18,798 people under home quarantine and 2,057 people under institutional quarantine across 72 centres in the district.

On Tuesday, 73 people were newly admitted to hospital isolation and 41 patients were discharged. Around 660 samples were sent for testing and the results of 492 samples came back negative. A total of 22 people called the mental health helpline for psychosocial counselling and 1,868 people were called and offered mental support. As many as 182 calls were made to the Collectorate control room.