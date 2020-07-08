Reverse Pitch series by KSUM to help modernise industries 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its efforts to scale up marketing and provide technical support to industries in their attempt to modernise functions, the Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM) will conduct a ‘Reverse Pitch’ series. Various industry associations and firms including Eram Scientific, Belgian firm AB InBev, Kuttukaran Group, CREDAI and Jackfruit Promotion Consortium will take part in the event which will kick off on Wednesday. The programme will begin at 3pm wherein experts will provide tips to the Jackfruit Promotion Consortium to help its members find a global market for their value-added products via online. The session will also delve into the possibility of technical aid like cold storage facility for keeping the fruit fresh from startups.

The consortium also aims at creating a link between jackfruit farmers and industrialists through the programme. On Friday, France based investment bank Societe Generale will take part in the ‘Reverse Pitch’ programme from 3.30pm. As the state nodal agency for the startup ecosystem, KSUM aims at connecting enterprises with startups. For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/ksumrp8july.