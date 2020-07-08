Six more test positive in Aryanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six people, including a KSRTC staffer and four health workers, tested positive in Aryanad on Tuesday. All the newly infected are cases of local transmission. The station master at Aryanad bus depot, a doctor, a junior health inspector and two ASHA workers at Aryanad PHC and a person who runs a bakery next to the hospital are the new patients. Rapid antigen tests were conducted on close to 200 people from Aryanad on Tuesday.

“Close to 400 people approached us for doing a test. Since all of them are very active socially the list of primary contacts is massive. The ASHA workers have taken part in a meeting of the ASHA members a few days ago. Among the 26 ASHA workers in the panchayat, 12 are under institutional quarantine as they lack home quarantine facility. Others are under home quarantine. Among the patients, only the doctor had mild fever. Others had no symptoms,” said an official.

The shops have been closed. “We had a meeting with the authorities in the afternoon. We feel that a limit in restrictions at a certain region in the panchayat will not be beneficial. The situation is precarious as numerous staff visited the PHC while all these staff were in duty,” said an official at Aryanad grama panchayat.

Aryanad depot closed

The KSRTC depot in Aryanad was closed after the station master tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “There will be no service from the depot till further notice. All the services that started before the test result was announced have been called back,” said an officer of KSRTC. Health authorities have asked all the staff in the depot to undergo home quarantine. The station master was among the staff who underwent random test conducted on July 1. KSRTC depots in Nedumangad and Kattakada will operate major services of Aryanad depot now. The nearby Vellanad depot was closed earlier. The KSRTC staffer has allegedly come in contact with his family member who recently returned from abroad.

KSRTC reschedules relay service

KSRTC rescheduled the relay service using Super Fast buses between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur from Friday. The timing has been changed by incorporating the demands of long-distance passengers, said a statement. The services are arranged in a way that the passengers need to get down at the nearest district and get connecting buses. The service will be available every hour between 5am and 9pm. As the capital city is under triple lockdown, the services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam begin and end at Attingal.

Escaped prisoner nabbed

One of the two prisoners, who had fled from the Covid First-line Treatment Centre near Varkala, was arrested by the Prisons Department officials from Chithara in Kollam on Tuesday morning. Muhammed Shan, 18, was arrested from near his house around 5am, said sources. An accused in a bike theft case registered at Pangode police station, Shan and another under-trial prisoner Aneesh had escaped from the centre at Sree Sankara Dental College near Vettoor on Sunday.

Kanivu 108 ambulance completes over 1 lakh trips

Over one lakh trips have been completed by Kanivu 108 ambulance within 279 days since its inception last September. Most of these trips were connected to heart disease related emergencies. However, now the ambulances of Kanivu are active across the state in Covid containment efforts also with 261 ambulances on field. In 160 days, 71,967 Covid-related trips have been completed by ambulances. Close to 600 staff of Kanivu 108 ambulance service are now doing active Covid duty. The Kanivu 108 complete trauma care ambulance was launched last year on September 25.