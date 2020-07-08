Sree Chitra launches emergency breathing aid for Covid patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a possible surge in Covid-19 cases, the non-availability of ventilators is likely to emerge as an issue. To address such a situation, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has come up with an emergency breathing assist system (EBAS) device called AirBridge Wipro-Chitra which will be launched on Tuesday.

According to the institute, the device is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few hours to a few days before conventional mechanical ventilation can be provided. “It has all the essential features to perform this function and is compliant with national/international standards and guidelines. It is manufactured using components sourced from established supply chains within the country. The know-how and design of the EBAS were transferred to Wipro 3D in April 2020 for further joint development. It is now ready for commercial production under the brand name Air Bridge,” said Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST.

The device that is portable, battery-operated, and of low running costs is user-friendly and does not need an intensive care specialist to operate it. It can be used for ventilator support in Covid-19 related or non-Covid19 related emergency situations in hospital wards and during transportation of patients in ambulances till conventional mechanical ventilation can be provided in an ICU.

The product will be jointly launched by SCTIMST and Wipro 3D Bangalore on Tuesday through video conference. The product was developed by a team comprising Sarath S Nair, Vinod Kumar V and Nagesh D S from the Department of Medical Device Engineering and Thomas Koshy and Manikantan from the Department of Anaesthesia of SCTIMST.