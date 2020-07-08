STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two held for raping minor girls

The Kallambalam police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in separate incidents.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kallambalam police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in separate incidents.Rahul, 19, of Panan Colony near Ottoor, and Shiju, 28, of Cherunniyoor were arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old, respectively.The police said Rahul had committed the crime in November last year after befriending the girl and promising to marry her. After the incident, he fled the place and had been staying in various places. The police traced him at Peroorkada and arrested him.

Shiju had sex with the 17-year-old after giving her a fake marriage promise. The police said he took the girl to the bushes near Moongode lake on Monday afternoon and abused her. The crime took place in a deserted place.The matter came to light when the girl told her parents about the ordeal. They in turn lodged a complaint and the accused was picked up from near Karathala. He has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp