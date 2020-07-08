Two held for raping minor girls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kallambalam police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in separate incidents.Rahul, 19, of Panan Colony near Ottoor, and Shiju, 28, of Cherunniyoor were arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old, respectively.The police said Rahul had committed the crime in November last year after befriending the girl and promising to marry her. After the incident, he fled the place and had been staying in various places. The police traced him at Peroorkada and arrested him.

Shiju had sex with the 17-year-old after giving her a fake marriage promise. The police said he took the girl to the bushes near Moongode lake on Monday afternoon and abused her. The crime took place in a deserted place.The matter came to light when the girl told her parents about the ordeal. They in turn lodged a complaint and the accused was picked up from near Karathala. He has confessed to the crime, the police said.