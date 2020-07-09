119 of 600 samples positive, 54 local spread cases in Poonthura

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Panic gripped the state capital after 119 of the 600 swab samples collected from Poonthura over five days tested positive for Covid-19. With 54 people from the coastal village contracting the virus through local transmission on Wednesday alone, the authorities have decided to intervene stringently. The state capital reported 64 of Wednesday’s 301 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike since the outbreak.

The health department confirmed super spread in Poonthura and said a special action plan is being chalked out to tackle the precarious situation in the village and nearby regions. Super spread was confirmed after a pattern of one person infecting more than five people was identified in more than three cases.A high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation at Poonthura.

The Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram border was sealed while commandos have been deployed to strictly enforce the triple lockdown restrictions. The entry points to Poonthura were closed while there will be stringent restriction on the movement of people within the village. The marine enforcement, coast guard and coastal security forces have been asked to ensure that no boat leaves past the Kerala territory or enter it through sea.State police chief Loknath Behera discussed the situation with his Tamil Nadu counterpart J K Tripathi and reached an agreement to restrict entry through borders.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the number of tests in Poonthura will be increased as more cases of local transmission are being reported.“We are also increasing the number of ambulances available in the region. I have spoken to local leaders online and have decided to do massive cleaning in all public places and houses in Poonthura on Friday,” said the minister.

More tests will be held in coming days: Mayor

Mayor K Sreekumar urged the public not to step outside their houses unless absolutely necessary. “The kind of spread seen here has never been reported before. We are doing antigen tests and the maximum time for a result will be half an hour. More tests will be held in the coming days,” said a health department official. District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged the fishermen not to venture into the sea.The situation in Poonthura first came into light when a fisher from the locality who sells fish in Kumarichanda market tested positive. He had 120 primary contacts. Fish sellers and autorickshaw drivers were found to have transmitted the virus the most.

“The nearby district of Kanyakumari has widespread infection and there has been a pattern of people testing positive in connection with either travel history to Tamil Nadu or contact with people travelling from that state. While taking care to ensure that they are not denied care, the health department will move forward with measures to ensure that such infections do not happen again,” said an official.

Maharashtra requests 2nd medical team from Kerala

T’Puram: Kerala is likely to send a second team of healthcare professionals to Maharashtra following a request from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.