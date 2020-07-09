CAPE colleges to conduct model entrance exams on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The colleges under the Co-Operative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE) will organise free online model entrance exams on Saturday. The online exams would follow the same pattern of the exam conducted by the Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations. The questionnaire for the exams has been prepared by an expert panel. Paper I and paper II exams will start at 10am and 2.30pm, respectively, on Saturday.

The educational institutions under CAPE started online classes on June 15. The academy is providing a slew of classes and sessions for parents and students to alleviate their apprehensions regarding the upcoming exams. CAPE has also started Option Facilitation Centre at its institutes to provide proper guidance for students. Those interested can register via www.capekerala.org or through the websites of respective institutions.