New platform helps students decide on a career of their dreams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A majority of the students go through a dilemma on which path to pursue after Class XII. It is an issue that has plagued many generations and the answer has always been elusive. Without proper guidance from either teachers or parents, students often find themselves at the crossroads, confused and unable to make the crucial decision. This is where Thiruvananthapuram-based educationist Ajith Mammen’s website ‘after-plustwo.in’ comes to the aid of the students.

Ajith has been taking skill development classes for the past 10 years. He also works as a project coordinator for National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Based on his experience, he says that 70 per cent of school students have no idea on where their talent lies or what course they should pursue. “Many students join professional courses without having knowledge of their aptitude and how to take their career forward. They are taking up such courses on compulsion of parents or friends. The goal is to get a job somehow but that attitude won’t do the any good in future,” says Ajith.

He started the website in Malayalam to help the students of vernacular medium schools. “This is my attempt to help students overcome their confusion,” he adds. The portal comes with a free psychometric test of 42 questions, which the students can finish in around five minutes. The result of this test will make the student aware of his or her aptitude and guides on the courses he or she can pursue.“The test is being done worldwide to assess the character and aptitude of a student. Basically, there are six types of personalities – doers, thinkers, creators, helpers, persuaders and organisers. This questionnaire will help in determining what type of a personality a student has,” adds Ajith. He says it’s important that parents pay heed to the results of the test.

“It is ill-advised for parents to force personal aspirations on their wards. Some students may be successful after they take up a course as per the parents’ wish. However, most of them struggle from the start of a career and won’t have an idea on what to do even at the age of 30 or 35. Educational counselling must give focus to this aspect too,” says Ajith.

The website was launched in May after the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased. “The idea for the site popped up during the lockdown and I approached many for the same. The developers quoted high prices so I decided to design the website on my own and started taking online classes as there was a lot of freetime.” Around 2,000 students have taken the test so far. “It all came through references. Now, I need to market the website to reach more students.”

The Class XII examination results are set to be announced soon and with the Covid-19 outbreak still active, students may have apprehensions about future. “There is no reason to be worried. The situation in fact gives students more time to think peacefully and decide on a course. So it’s like a reset mode. Students and parents can use this time to decide on what’s best for their future.”