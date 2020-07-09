Surveillance in Poonthura, nearby areas enhanced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have heightened surveillance in Poonthura and adjoining areas which witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. Police have deployed 25 commandos under Special Armed Police Commandant-in-Charge L Soloman to enforce triple lockdown. Deputy Commissioner Divya B Gopinath and Assistant Commissioner Aiswarya Dongre have been deployed to coordinate police activities while Law and Order ADGP Sheikh Darwesh Saheb will monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, who returned from leave, visited Poonthura and took stock of the situation. He held talks with community leaders and sought their assistance in the fight against the pandemic. Police officials said that entry to and from Poonthura has been banned and 16 new roads were barricaded to prevent people from travelling. Journey for emergency medical needs will be allowed through Kumarichantha and Valiyathura.

Those who defy triple lockdown will be arrested and quarantined in institutional facilities, the commissioner said. Police have also banned fishing vessels from the coastal hamlets in these areas leaving for Tamil Nadu. Similar ban has also been imposed on vessels coming from Tamil Nadu side. Police have contacted Coast Guard and other agencies seeking their help in restricting vessel movements.