Youth Congress to take our march to CM’S Residence on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district committee will take out a protest march to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, here on Thursday demanding his resignation in the wake of the gold smuggling case in which a former contract employee of the IT department is an accused.

Since a triple lockdown is in force, Youth Congress workers will be leading a long march from Punnammodu, Peyad, Enikkara and Kaniyapuram to the Cliff House. A state YC office-bearer told TNIE that they will be ensuring Covid protocol. “The YC state leadership has also decided to stage protest marches to the chief minister’s house in his native Pinarayi in Kannu,” said N S Nuzoor, YC state vice-president.