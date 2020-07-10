STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help comes calling for Abhinaya and Abhinav

Published: 10th July 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Abhinaya and Abhinav’s dilapidated house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of citizens has come forward to extend a helping hand to the family of Abhinaya and Abhinav – students of Poozhanadu Lower Primary Girls’ School – who were found living in a dilapidated house in Ottashekaramangalam. The members of Bhavana Grandhasala and Cultural Centre came across the sad plight of the siblings during a visit after knowing they lacked facilities to attend online classes. The family, comprising a mentally challenged mother, two children and a sick grandfather was found living in a temporary house made of tin sheets on the verge of collapse. 

Bhavana Grandhasala president Poozhanadu Gopan said the situation of the children was heart-wrenching. “The mother could not take care of the children. Even the neighbours could not offer help. The children, who are studying in Classes I and II, were devoid of proper care and food,” he said. 

Construction of the new house under way

The members of the club have now initiated efforts to construct a new home for the family by raising funds with the help of ward members and other benefactors. “They are in the beneficiary list of the panchayat but unfortunately they don’t have necessary documents with them. Even if they produce the documents now, it will take time to get financial assistance for constructing a home. The house they currently living will not last long,” added Poozhanadu Gopan. The members of the literary club have moved the children to a relative’s house and the mother has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

The objective of the club’s noble attempt is to ensure a permanent home for the family. “The construction of the home is under way. The foundation has been laid. Many people came forward to help. But we need more financial help to go ahead with the construction,” he added. Those who would like to donate to the cause can contact 984773461, 9497022280.

