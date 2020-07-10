STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NH-66 devpt faces roadblock as move to isolate migrants opposed

The big hurdle earlier was, apart from a shortage of red earth to level the stretch, the unavailability of workers after many of them went to their native places during the lockdown.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase development of the national highway stretch from Mukkola to Karode in the district came to a standstill as local residents opposed a move to quarantine 60 migrant labourers at a camp at Kanjiramkulam. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had brought in labourers from Jharkhand to speed up the construction of the 16.3-km-long stretch from Mukkola near Vizhinjam to Karode at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. They arrived in a bus to the labour camp readied by NHAI to quarantine them for 14 days before starting work.

However, agitators disrupted the move alleging that migrant workers may violate quarantine and mingle with local people, triggering local transmission. The protests forced NHAI to take the labourers to a lodge in the city. Though the highways authority wrote to Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa to resolve the issue, no action has been taken so far in favour of NHAI.

“The contractor, L&T Constructions, had mobilised workers from Jharkhand to complete the work by October,” NHAI project director P Pradeep told TNIE “We are following the quarantine norms of the health department. Doctors and healthcare workers are supporting us to ensure that no labourer violates quarantine. I had pointed out all these matters in a letter sent to the collector. But there has been no reply. Unless this issue gets resolved, more workers can’t be brought to the site,” he said.

The big hurdle earlier was, apart from a shortage of red earth to level the stretch, the unavailability of workers after many of them went to their native places during the lockdown. Unlike other road projects, NHAI is developing the stretch as a new road connecting Tamil Nadu. L&T is developing the remaining part of the stretch in Tamil Nadu too, extending till Kanyakumari. But no issue has been reported in TN as work is progressing fast, said an NHAI source.

Meanwhile, the district collector told TNIE that she would look into the issue. “I am unaware of this. But I will look into it soon,” Khosa said. NHAI had to change the deadline for the completion of the project several times, with the previous one being May 31, 2020. It was revised after the lockdown announcement. With fresh hurdles cropping up, NHAI officers doubt if even the new deadline can be met. Among the pending work are a bridge at Kanjiramkulam and landfilling at Kottukal, Thirupuram and Vlathankara. The NH widening project was started in July 2017. In addition to various underpasses and flyovers, one major bridge has been constructed across the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkara. Once commissioned, this will be the first concrete highway stretch in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp