AISATS faces headwinds, 19 employees lose job

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India SATS Airport Services PVT Limited (AISATS), an airport services company, has said that it would not renew the contract of 19 staff in Thiruvananthapuram unit due to poor business in the sector. Though the staff staged a token strike the management stuck to its stand. AISATS is a joint venture between Air India Limited and SATS Limited.“Due to the downturn in business and after evaluation of the operational needs on the frontlines, we regrettably were not in a position to extend contracts for 19 staff with fixed term contracts that have expired.” said AISATS. The company did not give confirmation to 80 staff on probation and it has sacked three employees for disciplinary reasons.