Schools in Capital shine in ISC, ICSE examinations

Schools in the capital recorded an impressive performance in the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) exam, the results.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital recorded an impressive performance in the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) exam, the results. Owing to the Covid-19 situation, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided not to publish a national or state-wide merit lists. The performance of leading schools in the capital in the exams are as follows:

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal: In the ISC Science Stream, 120 of the 131 students who appeared bagged distinction, while 10 students secured first class. Siddharth Stephen (97.75%), Amal Govind S, Pranav A Nair, Mansi Manoj and Sarangi Shyam (97.25%) and Bishnu R (96.75%) topped the list. In the Commerce stream, of the 40 students, 27 secured distinction and 11 secured first class. The toppers were: Rohan K George (94.5%), Aditia Sarathi (93.25%) and Malavika Krishnan G (92%). In the ICSE exams, of the 206 students, 201 secured distinction and five secured first class. Lekshmi G S (98.8%), Leah Rachel Mathew (98.4%) Nandana D (98.2%) were the toppers.

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar: In the ISC section, 84 students had appeared of which 76 secured distinction while eight were placed in first class. Mythili A (97.25%), Shreya R S (96.5%) and Teresa Jacob (96.25%) are the  toppers.In the ICSE section, all 160 students who appeared earned distinction. The toppers were: Asna Nazreen S (98.2%), Nitya Tiwari (98%) and Johann Luke John (97.6%).

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: In the ISC section, of the 84 students, 65 bagged distinction, 16 secured first class. The school toppers were Rishikesh Panicker, Saket B and Sarath Roy (97.8%). In the ICSE section, 177 students appeared of which 171 students secured distinction and six were placed in first class. Amrutha Krishna and S Fathima Mehrin (98.8%) were the school toppers. Trivandrum International School: The school recorded 100 per cent pass in the ICSE exams. While 92.8 per cent of students secured first class, 85.7 per cent passed with distinction. The school toppers were: Nasreen Rijas (95%), Malavika Pradeep (94.40%), Hridya Madhu and Vaishnavi Nair (93.8%).

