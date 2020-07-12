15 policemen of Poonthura station placed in quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a junior sub-inspector at Poonthura police station tested Covid positive, 15 policemen working in the station were sent to quarantine. The health department had collected the samples of over 20 police personnel including the SI on July 4. The test results were issued on Friday. The SI has been shifted to the isolation ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The SI was on duty at Poonthura for the past six days. The principal SI of the station has directed all the policemen to go under home quarantine and the station has been disinfected. At present, 50 people are listed in the close contact of the SI. Poonthura is one of the critical containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram and the triple lockdown is still in place there due to the rise in the cases. The state government has already termed the spread of virus at Poonthura as ‘super spread’. Police officials are worried about their safety as the SI infected the virus.