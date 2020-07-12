69 more test positive, 11 from Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the capital district on Saturday. Of them, 42 are from the city corporation limit which is the major containment zone in the district. Among the 42 cases, 35 are that of local transmission. The source of infection in six patients is unknown. One expatriate has also been infected in the city.Worryingly, now the Vizhinjam coastal area also shows a major spread with 11 cases local transmission being reported in the region in a single day. Meanwhile, the number of new positive cases in Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpally — the three critical containment zones in the district with super spread of the virus, have gone down. Only four cases were reported from Poonthura while five were reported from Manikyavilakom and six from Puthenpally on Saturday.

As many as 573 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 499 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 18,648 people are under home quarantine.On Saturday, 87 people were newly admitted in hospital and 60 patients were discharged. As many as 663 samples were sent for testing and 392 results received on the day were negative.

In total, 37 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line and 171 calls were made to the collectorate control room.As many as 2,050 people were called and offered mental support. A total of 1,810 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Route maps released

The route map of the Covid positive woman, who is an employee with the pathology department of KIMS Hospital, was released on Saturday. The patient, who lives in a flat near the hospital in Anayara, travelled to the hospital on her two-wheeler. While the patient interacted with colleagues on a daily basis, she has a considerably small external contact list.

The patient visited a margin free shop on July 5 and tested positive on July 9. The route map of the ASHA worker who tested positive on Tuesday in Aryanad was also published. The 54-year-old had visited the Aryanad panchayat office, Aryanad CHC, and various shops in Aryanad, attended a meeting of a self-help group and two funerals and made house visits as well. Close to 600 tests have been conducted in the region.