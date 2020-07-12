STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

69 more test positive, 11 from Vizhinjam

Among the infected, 42 are from corporation limit with 35 of them contracting the disease through local transmission 

Published: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A man arrived at the Chaalai market in Thiruvananthapuram after 11am on Saturday to see all shops in the market shut. The government has extended the triple lockdown in the city by another week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the capital district on Saturday. Of them, 42 are from the city corporation limit which is the major containment zone in the district. Among the 42 cases, 35 are that of local transmission. The source of infection in six patients is unknown. One expatriate has also been infected in the city.Worryingly, now the Vizhinjam coastal area also shows a major spread with 11 cases local transmission being reported in the region in a single day. Meanwhile, the number of new positive cases in Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpally — the three critical containment zones in the district with super spread of the virus, have gone down. Only four cases were reported from Poonthura while five were reported from Manikyavilakom and six from Puthenpally on Saturday.

As many as 573 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 499 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 18,648 people are under home quarantine.On Saturday, 87 people were newly admitted in hospital and 60 patients were discharged. As many as 663 samples were sent for testing and 392 results received on the day were negative. 

In total, 37 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line and 171 calls were made to the collectorate control room.As many as 2,050 people were called and offered mental support. A total of 1,810 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Route maps released
The route map of the Covid positive woman, who is an employee with the pathology department of KIMS Hospital, was released on Saturday. The patient, who lives in a flat near the hospital in Anayara, travelled to the hospital on her two-wheeler. While the patient interacted with colleagues on a daily basis, she has a considerably small external contact list.

The patient visited a margin free shop on July 5 and tested positive on July 9. The route map of the ASHA worker who tested positive on Tuesday in Aryanad was also published. The 54-year-old had visited the Aryanad panchayat office, Aryanad CHC, and various shops in Aryanad, attended a meeting of a self-help group and two funerals and made house visits as well. Close to 600 tests have been conducted in the region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp