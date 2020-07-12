STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Khan asks universities to develop blended learning environment

The Governor said distance learning solutions must be tailored to specific contexts.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called upon universities to develop “blended learning environments” using suitable online and other learning management systems. The Governor’s message was delivered to Vice-chancellors of various state universities during a two day online conference. The conference was held on July 9 and 10 to discuss issues in the higher education sector in the wake of Covid-19.“The need and importance of distance learning is becoming clear to one and all, in the ‘new normal’. Covid-19 has made us re-imagine the crucial role of learning. Experts are already thinking of using information technology even in normal times to make education more accessible and less expensive. Vice-chancellors need to put in additional efforts and implement new methods in a time-bound manner, so that we develop a Kerala model in Higher Education’, he said.

The Governor said distance learning solutions must be tailored to specific contexts. Considering the digital and resource divide in our country and the state, there is a need to develop and implement technology-enabled learning methods that are accessible and appropriate for the needs of learners.“This would involve making appropriate technology choices such as print, radio, television and the Internet to suit different contexts. This is the time both for planning and concrete action on the ground to help teachers and students to continue the teaching learning process with the least disruption possible,” he said.

The Governor suggested giving priority to capacity building of staff to adopt Distance Education approaches. Inspiring teachers to curate and develop Open Education Resources specific to the curriculum, sharing such course content through institutional Open Education Resources repository to facilitate access by anyone, anywhere, anytime can also be considered, he said.

Innovative approaches to assessment in both offline and online environments was another suggestion put forward by the Governor. ‘Institutions may review the one-time exit examination system and follow a process of continuous formative assessment to enable student learning and success,” he suggested.Vice-chancellors of universities presented the steps they had initiated to manage the situation which had arisen due to Covid-19. Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to Governor also addressed the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp