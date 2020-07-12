WAPCOS to prepare DPR on second power station in Idukki

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The power ministry has started an initiative on setting up the second power station at Idukki. The LDF Government has awarded the consultancy company, WAPCOS Limited, a PSU under the union ministry of Jal Shakti to prepare a Detailed Project Report on its feasibility. Power Minister M M Mani informed this here on Saturday after he unveiled the plaque on Idukki power house generating one lakh million power units.

Mani also informed that the Idukki dam has been a formidable force for the development of the state and for the days ahead. He recalled the services of the EMS ministry, the then power minister M N Govindan Nair and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who inaugurated the Idukki hydel power project. He also recalled the services of the employees who had sacrificed their lives during the construction of the Idukki dam. Mani congratulated the KSEB officials who have been working round-the-clock during the pandemic.

The programme was held via video-conferencing at the capital city and addressed the officials in Moolamattom. KSEB chairman N S Pillai and directors R Suku, P Rajan, Bipin Joseph and chief engineer Siji Jose attended from Moolamattom Power Station. Idukki dam was commissioned in 1976 with the support of the Canadian Government’s help.